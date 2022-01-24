American football Rumors of NFL legend Tom Brady’s career ending began immediately after the Buccaneers season ended

Will it continue NFL legend Tom Bradyn career still next season? The issue immediately came to the fore after the 44-year-old gambler’s club Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their semi-finals to the Los Angeles Rams 27-30.

Head coach of the Buccaneers Bruce Arians told The Tampa Bay Times that he would be surprised if Brady did not return next season. ESPN, again citing sources, said Brady is not committed to playing next season.

According to Reuters, Brady has said he wants to play until he is at least 45 years old. According to Reuters, Brady has in no way hinted that he will not be playing his contract for the last year. Brady would receive $ 25.4 million (€ 22.4 million) in compensation for next season.

Based on the performances for the past season, there is no reason why Brady should not continue. He played in all 17 Buccaneers matches, scored a record 5,216 assists and threw a total of 43 goals (touchdown).

Brady himself himself stated after the defeat match that he had little thought to the point of termination.

“I was just thinking about winning,” Brady stated.

Brady, the winner of seven Super Bowls, the most recent of whom came just last season in the Buccaneers, led his team’s chase against Rams on Sunday.

The Buccaneers rose from 3 to 27 in the fourth quarter, but the Rams Matt Gay scored a decisive kick from the 30 yards in the final stages.

The Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in next semifinal next Sunday. The second semi-final will be played by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.