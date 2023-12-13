Two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Brugger, star of the television comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died at the age of 61 on Monday after a short illness, his publicist announced.

Brugger starred opposite Andy Samberg on the satirical police series Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021 as Captain Ray Holt, for which he received four Emmy Award nominations and two Critics' Choice Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He also emerged as a dramatic actor when he played Detective Frank Pembleton in the series “Homicide: Life on the Street” between 1992 and 1998, an outstanding role for which he won his first Emmy Award in 1998.

Bruegger also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries in 2006 for his role as Nick Atwater in the film “Thieve.”