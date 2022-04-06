It has been a difficult semester for America and although those from Coapa have gone from less to more, at least in terms of achieving results, the nest as a whole continues to leave much to be desired and it is possible that decisions will be made at the end of the season important regarding the future of the club.
These decisions go from the management, to the coaching staff and will also reach the squad, because in the event that the tournament ends in a bad way, it is expected that several players will leave the club or, failing that, that weight reinforcements will arrive to put greater competition in certain sectors of the field, one of them, the forward.
According to information from Jonatan Peña, under any conditions for the next semester, a center forward will come to the nest, yes or yes, since the figures of Henry Martin, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas are very poor, the 3 attackers have added minutes in 10 of 11 days and between them they barely add 4 annotations, two for the Mexican, two for the Colombian, while the Uruguayan has not made his debut this season. This situation of goal scoring poverty for America’s attackers comes from the last tournament and is unsustainable.
#America #striker #market
