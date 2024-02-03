America has a new opportunity at home in front of its fans, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, this Saturday, when he receives Patriotas de Boyacá.

The Reds have only won one game this semester, but that victory filled their fans with excitement, beating Nacional 4-1. But it comes from losing 2-1 against Tolima in Ibagué.

Patriotas is last in the League, without points and without goals scored, and also in the relegation table, so it urgently needs to add points.

Follow the match here:

America and Patriots lineups