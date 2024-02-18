Tremendous controversy has arisen with the refereeing of the match Envigado vs. America, which was tied 1-1, but in which the performance of the central judge has been highly criticized.

The referee Ferney Trujillo and the VAR assistant, Heider Castro, as well as the AVAR Mauricio Mercado, They have been the center of comments for their performance in that commitment.

Nothing was saved

Iván Mejía Álvarez, who is retired from the media, was very active on his social networks, in which he showed his indignation at the arbitration that harmed América; but he also referred to the things that are happening in the tournament.

The journalist reacted to another message on X (formerly Twitter), in which the Envigado vs. America was warned by Mercado's designation as AVAR, since in the past he was sanctioned for bad decisions, precisely in another match between both teams.

It is a “crooked” and dubious League. Betting league. Shame,” he wrote on her social media.

Likewise, he retweeted another publication on networks, in which he regrets the refereeing decisions in other matches and which cause “the tournament to be delegitimized.”