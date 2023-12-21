In 90min we have presented the peculiar case of Igor Lichnovsky. As soon as he signed for América, the Chilean and that was his role until last Sunday when the team won the Liga MX title. Now, the board was willing to negotiate his continuity because André Jardine himself wanted it that way, and it is a fact that the Chilean defender will stay in the squad for at least six more months, they report from Record.
Tigres and América negotiated the player's future 24 hours before the final so as not to have a conflict of interest afterwards. This being the case, it is a fact that the Chilean's loan is extended for 6 more months, although now, it will be the national football champions who will pay the defender's salary in full, not like in the first loan when everything was borne by the cats.
In summer there could be talk of buying Igor's letter if his performance continues.
Months ago, the Chilean was erased from the Tigres, to the point that even he and his entourage negotiated with leagues outside of professionalism to be able to be active for at least the remainder of 2023, since Siboldi had forgotten him. However, destiny changed when America came knocking on his door. In effect, this was thanks to the fact that Coapa's team failed to sign another central defender outside of Mexico, but at the end of the road it was the most required reinforcement.
