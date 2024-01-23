The Academy made public its nominations for the 2024 Oscars and many surprises were revealed. However, for the film 'Barbie' – which was nominated for the Golden Globes and the 2024 Critics Choice Awards for best direction and actress – its director was not included. Greta Gerwig neither Margot Robbie. This has caused the astonishment and indignation of some followers by not highlighting the artists' work. On the other hand, the performer America Ferrera has been nominated for the first time for said award for her performance in the aforementioned production. Given this, Ferrera, faced with the overwhelming news about her, has not hesitated to reject the exclusion of her colleagues.

What did America Ferrera say about this controversy?

America Ferrera, in a conversation with Variety, said that she is grateful and surprised by her first Oscar nomination; But she also, upon hearing the news that Greta Gerwig was excluded from the list of candidates, did not hesitate to show her disagreement with the Academy's decision. “Greta has done practically everything a director could do to deserve it. Create this world and take something that had no inherent value for most people and turn it into a global phenomenon. It's disappointing not to see her on that list,” he said.

In the case of her partner and protagonist in 'Barbie', Ferrera pointed out that Margot he did magic to be able to embody the doll and that part of the success of the film is due to Robbie's interpretation. “What Margot accomplished as an actress is truly incredible. One of the things that stands out about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And maybe people were fooled into thinking the job looked easy, but Margot is a magician. as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to be able to witness her give the incredible performance that she did. She brings a lot of heart, humor, depth, joy and fun to the character. In my opinion, she is a master.” , he added.

How did America Ferrera receive the news of her nomination?

America Ferrera She was called by her publicist, who knew about the news. The actress said that she only heard excited screams on the phone, something that confused her children who were present; but when she found out, she was excited too. “It's an overwhelming amount of love, support and congratulations to me. I'm so deeply sorry and so grateful for your love and support right now. It's been a long 'Barbie' journey. Even for Greta, Margot and Noah it's been a while.” years and years. Everyone is very excited to be able to celebrate and end this trip at the biggest party of the year,” he said.

Which other 'Barbie' actors were nominated for the 2024 Oscars?

'Barbie' at the Oscars has received 7 nominations: one has been for America Ferrera as best supporting actress; Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor; Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay; Costume Design; production; and for original songs with 'I'm Just Ken', 'What Was I Made For?'