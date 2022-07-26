A statement from the US Embassy in Egypt said:US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer met in Cairo with high-ranking Egyptian government officials on July 25 to advance diplomatic efforts to settle the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in a way that supports water needs, the economy, and the livelihoods of all the citizens of Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

He noted that Special Envoy Hammer said: “I came to Cairo on my first official trip to the region to hear the views of our Egyptian partners on the important issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and to better understand Egypt’s water needs. We are actively involved in supporting a diplomatic path forward under the auspices of the Union. African Union to reach an agreement that provides for the long-term needs of every citizen along the Nile.

He explained that “President Joe Biden expressed to his counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during their meeting in Jeddah, the United States’ support for Egypt’s water security, and the formulation of a diplomatic resolution that achieves the interests of all parties and contributes to the establishment of a more peaceful and prosperous region. Special Envoy Hammer’s visit to Cairo, which came just days after Presidents Biden and Sisi met, focused on this priority.

The statement highlighted that Hammer met at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry with a joint team of the parties responsible for the Renaissance Dam negotiations with Ethiopia and Sudan. He also met in Parliament with Representative Karim Darwish, Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives.

He continued: “Over the past four decades, the United States has provided more than $3.5 billion to enhance Egypt’s water security by providing clean water to a quarter of Egypt’s population, developing water treatment services in Cairo and Alexandria, modernizing the power plant at the Aswan Dam, and building water infrastructure for northern residents. Sinai. The participation of Special Envoy Hammer in the Renaissance Dam is an extension of this strong record and the history of the American partnership with Egypt.

During the meetings, Chargé d’Affairs Nicole Champagne delivered an invitation from the White House to President Sisi to attend the US-Africa Leaders Summit that will take place from December 13-15, 2022.