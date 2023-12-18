IzanagiGames And BUY have announced a delay in the release of the action adventure with sandbox elements AMEDAMA, initially scheduled for this year. The new launch window is set for i early months of 2024 and the title is still expected only on PC via the platform Steam.

The game's character design is by lack (Fate/Grand Order, Touken Ranbu) and the music is composed by Yuko Komiyama (Monster Hunter). AMEDAMA follows the events of Yushin and his sister Yui, managers of a local umbrella shop. One evening, while it is raining outside, a group of men burst in, killing Yushin before Yui's eyes. With only his soul left, Yushin must fight tooth and nail, possessing every body possible, to find his sister and uncover the truth behind her disappearance. With only seven days left before her soul vanishes, can he save her in time? Transport yourself to feudal Japan, in the final years of the Edo period, and experience a story of rain and reincarnation, brought to life by stunning new 2D graphics.

A demo of the game is already available for free download.

Source: IzanagiGames Street Gematsu