Anticipating the announcements of CES 2023 in early January, a leak would seem to have revealed the release date and prices of the new ones in advance AMD Ryzen CPUs from the 7000 non-X series. As reported by the VideoCardz portal, the launch of the new processors is set for January 10th with prices set to be $429 for the Ryzen 9 7900, $329 for the Ryzen 7 7700, and $229 for the Ryzen 5 7600.

According to the shared information, Ryzen 9 7900 will be equipped with 12 cores, 24 threads, 76 MB of total cache (64 MB L3 the rest L2) and a maximum frequency of 5.4 GHz. Ryzen 7700 instead has 8 cores, 16 threads, 40 MB of cache and 5.3 GHz clock. Finally with the Ryzen 5 7600 it comes down to 6 cores and 12 threads, 5.1 GHz of maximum frequency and 38 MB of cache. All three have a TDP of 65W.

According to a slide, Ryzen 9 7900 with DDR5-6000 memories will be on average 19% faster in gaming than the Ryzen 9 5900X, with 105W TDP and DDR4-3600 memories.

Compared to the introductory prices of the X versions, we have a difference of $120 less for the Ryzen 9 7900 and $70 less for the other two processors. However VideoCardz points out that these differences narrow much if we look at the current prices on Amazon: solo 10 – 11 dollars.

For all the details on the new AMD processors we just have to wait for the CES 2023which will start on January 5, 2023.