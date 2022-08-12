By Johan Inan

The European advance is not doing any harm to Ajax. Apart from the tens of millions that it has raked in in recent years, the reputation of the club in Europe has also increased. The combination of financial strength and the admiration for the game and the performance ensures that more and more players want to belong to Ajax. This especially applies to young, talented players who, for example, see Amsterdam as an ideal stepping stone to a giant, thanks to, for example, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and Lisandro Martínez.