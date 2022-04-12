SIt can be heard but not seen. The camera stays off during Teams’ interview with Amber Valletta – as is becoming common for famous people who actually make a living for the pictures. The 48-year-old American, whose surname refers to her Italian ancestors, has been a successful model for more than 30 years. She was one of the faces of the 1990s alongside Kate Moss and Carolyn Murphy. With fame came her downside: she became addicted to drugs and alcohol in her twenties. She went into therapy and still hasn’t turned her back on fashion. Today, Amber Valletta is one of the prominent voices in the industry for more environmental awareness. She has been working as a sustainability officer for the Karl Lagerfeld brand since last year. Her second collection of fashion and accessories for the Paris fashion house was released last week. Instead of traditional animal leather, she chose cactus leather.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Can’t we start with another question? Alright, so usually an egg, some avocado, coffee. At the weekend there is sometimes a larger brunch.

Where do you buy your clothes?

I don’t buy a lot of clothes, and when I do, it’s definitely pieces from brands that are sustainable or that I know produce in the right way. Or they are pieces that I will always have in my closet.

What is the oldest item of clothing in your closet?

I still have parts from when I was 18, 19 years old. Among them, for example, is a sweater by Martin Margiela made of gray wool. He’s still cool.



When was the last time you wrote a letter by hand?

I often write thank you cards. In the next room there is a whole stack that I still have to do because it was my birthday a few days ago.

What book has impressed you the most in life?

Right now I’m reading “A Course in Miracles” by Helen Schucman, which is very impressive. It is a spiritual book, very philosophical, but it would be difficult to explain to you now what it is about.

How do you find out about world events?

I don’t watch the news. I subscribe to The New York Times, but to be honest, I don’t really enjoy reading them. I much prefer to deal with sustainability issues or immerse myself in a book about economics. But I already know quite well what is happening in the world.

What’s your favorite small talk topic?

I don’t make small talk. When I meet people at parties, I try to find out who they are and what interests them. I’m not interested in gossip.

What was the last movie that made you cry?

In the Aretha Franklin film “Respect”.

Are you superstitious?

I believe the universe already has a plan for you, and knocking on wood isn’t going to change that much.

What can you laugh about?

About me and everyone else.

your favorite first name?

Auden, Theresa, Shalom, Rafael, Talulah, Amber. These are the names of friends and relatives.

Do you take a lunch break?

Of course. I’m a human, not a robot. I have to eat something, and a break is good.

In which country would you like to live?

Where I live now, in America. At least that’s how it is for the moment. I am not tied to any particular country.

What’s never missing in your fridge?

Spices and sauces that are there forever. Soy sauce is always there.

Do you feel freer with or without a car?

In LA you need a car, otherwise you don’t feel free.

What’s your greatest talent?

I can knot a cherry stalk with my tongue.



What do you do when it’s unreasonable?

Knot a cherry stalk with my tongue. And maybe I wear too many tie-dye dresses.

Which historical person would you like to meet?

Jesus Christ, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King.

Do you wear jewellery? And a watch?

My engagement ring and earrings. I’m currently wearing a necklace that my fiancé gave me. I really like jewelry, unfortunately that’s not possible at work. I’ve never worn a watch. I don’t know how I did it before cell phones, but I found my way around.

Do you have a favorite scent?

The smell when I hug someone.

What was your best holiday experience?

A few years ago my parents came to Paris, it was great. I was there for fashion week, there was a 30 years in fashion party and it was my birthday. This was before the pandemic and great fun.

What concert were you at last?

I haven’t been to a concert in a long time, the last one was Paul McCartney.

Luckily, what are you missing?

Absolutely nothing. i am completely happy

what do you drink for dinner

I do not drink alcohol. Therefore: mineral water.