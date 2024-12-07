12/06/2024



Amber Heard She is pregnant with her second child. «She is still early in the pregnancy, so we don’t want to go into too many details at this stage. Suffice it to say that Amber is delighted for both her and Oonagh Paige -the actress’s first daughter-“, her spokesperson explained exclusively to ‘People’ magazine. For her part, the interpreter, who resides in Madrid, has chosen not to comment on the matter. Note that when she became a mother for the first time, in 2021, it was not until three months later when she announced it in a post on Instagram.

In that publication, Amber Heard She explained that she had wanted to be a mother for years. “Now I realize how radical it is for us, as women, to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way,” she wrote alongside a snapshot in which she gave the newborn a hug. She also took the opportunity to demand that women can be mothers without having to seal their love: “I hope we reach a point where it is normalized not to need a ring to have a crib.” She considers herself the “mother and father” of Oonagh Paige.

Before experiencing motherhood, Amber Heard had a romantic relationship with Johnny Deppwhom she married. The celebration took place on a private island in the Bahamas, owned by the famous actor. However, when two years had not yet passed since they sealed their love, the actress filed for divorce arguing that there were “irreconcilable differences.” This was the beginning of one of the most media trials in recent years in Hollywood that concluded with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ performer as the winner. The popular jury noted that the actress had defamed her ex-husband through a writing in ‘The Washington Post’ in which she stated that she had been a victim of abuse. Thus, he was sentenced to pay 15 million dollars. He, who also defamed her, had to pay two million.

Heading to Spain

After the legal dispute, Amber Heard She wanted to radically change her life and headed to Mallorca with her daughter. Later, he decided to change Costitx, the Majorcan place where he lived, for Madrid. Her goal was to lead a quiet life, away from the media spotlight and enjoying her motherhood. This is what she said in an interview with NBC: «Now I can be a full-time mother, you know? “I don’t have to juggle calls with lawyers.” And the media feud that he starred in with Johnny Deppand which went around the world, motivated her to determine that the best thing for her was to get away from the spotlight and live her daily life as normally as possible.