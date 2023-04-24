The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Google Pixel 7 and a Google Pixel 7 Pro​​​. The reported discount is 16% for the 7 and 15% for the 7 Pro. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

THE recommended prices for the two smartphones they are €649 (Pixel 7) and €899 (Pixel 7 Pro). The base model is now at an all-time low price, while the Pro is now €10 above the all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch screen, while the 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen. The base model has 8GB of RAM, while the Pro model offers 12GB. The Google Pixel 7 Pro’s camera is 12.2MP, while the Pixel 7’s is 8MB. The battery of both models promises 24 hours of use.