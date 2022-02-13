The icon of romantic Latin music, Diego VerdaguerHe received the last goodbye with a mass in the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. The ashes of the singer-songwriter, who died at the end of last January due to health problems, derived from his contagion of Covid-19, were placed next to a photograph in a part of the altar.

At the end of the religious ceremony that was presided over by Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Archbishop Primate of Mexicothe Argentine singer and pianist amanda michael gave some sad words in memory of her husband Diego Verdaguer.

Amanda Miguel thanked the Basilica of Guadalupe and to Cardinal Carlos Aguiar for officiating the mass, as well as to the entire public for their unconditional support, for the positive messages towards his family, “because his departure had an impact and created a great expansive force of love.” He also thanked the media for their respect in these difficult times.

“My husband had great faith in God, that faith in God that made him create continuously and with that faith, everything he proposed and created, he achieved and converted, because of that great faith in God, he turned faith into action “.

Amanda Miguel tried to stay as strong as possible by delivering a message in memory of her husband.

Amanda Miguel highlighted that Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernandezreal name of the singer, was “an excellent husband”, with whom he was able to share his life with absolute happiness and also, “we always resolved with love” the ups and downs they had during their marriage.

When we met, we recognized each other as eternal loves and we swore to live together and respect each other, because we always believed in the concept of family.

For them, the family was the most beautiful thing in the world: “since love and respect, as well as values ​​and virtues within the family, have repercussions on everything related to our world and its survival.”

With a broken voice and many mixed feelings, Amanda Miguel made a special request to all her audience: “take advantage of physically having your loves, enjoy them and take our example, that one is never exempt from losing his great loves”.

Ana Victoria could not help tears at the words of her mother Amanda Miguel.

The interpreter of songs like “That way he will never love you” or “He lied to me”, He stated that his family, including his daughter Ana Victoria, will honor him and fulfill all the wishes that he could not fulfill. With tears in his eyes, he ended with these words: “You left us a lot of homework, Diego, but above all, a great example of a human being, I love you my life, I will always love you, always.”

It is worth mentioning that while Amanda Miguel said these emotional words, “Volveré” was heard in the background, one of Diego Verdaguer’s most emblematic songs. So far, it is unknown where the ashes of the singer-songwriter will rest.