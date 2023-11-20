Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 01:00



The managing director of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), Isabel Ayala, yesterday presented the new manager of the I-Murcia Oeste health area, Amancio Marín, who takes office, after publishing his appointment on Friday in the Official Gazette of the Region from Murcia (Borm). In an event held at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, Marín presented his work project at the head of management to the heads of services of the hospital center and the personnel responsible for the area.

Amancio Marín has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Murcia and a specialist in Family and Community Medicine. He has a university master’s degree in Emergency Medicine, in Quality Management of Health Services and in Management of Social and Health Services. He has a permanent position in the SMS and has dedicated 25 years of his professional career to health management, in the public and private spheres. He was currently manager of the Ribera Virgen de la Caridad Hospital in Cartagena.

Last Friday, the BORM published the appointments of the new managers of health areas I (Amancio Marín), area III (Fulgencio Pelegrín) and area IX (Juan de Dios Cánovas).

In Lorca, the new managing director is Fulgencio Pelegrin, who until now held the medical direction. One of the challenges that will have to be faced is the reduction of delays at the Rafael Méndez, which are the highest in the entire Region.