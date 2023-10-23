Alzheimer’s, a blood test will tell us if we will develop memory loss

Of Cristina Marrone

Plasma biomarkers, effective and inexpensive, will not be able to reveal when the disease will manifest itself. The president of neurologists: An incentive to work diligently on prevention

Draw a house. Tell me what day today. List words that begin with S. Name as many animals as you can in one minute. Since the 80s memory test similar to these, often performed with paper and pencil and evaluated by doctors well trained to read the results, are the mainstay in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s diseaseIt is a brain disorder that erodes memory and thinking until the patient is unable to perform very simple tasks. It is estimated that by 2050 Yes will reach 150 million Alzheimer’s patients worldwide.

While these symptom-based tests are effective at determining when a person’s memory and thinking are not normal, they are not as effective at helping doctors discover the cause of these disorderswhich can actually derive from anything: from vitamin and hormonal deficiencies to small ones

stroke

from tumors to infections, from disorders related to

Parkinson

at the

Lewy body dementia

in addition of course to the disease dAlzheimer’s.

The limits of memory tests Symptom-based testing is believed to be one of the reasons for this failure of trials of some drugs with the aim of early elimination of amyloid in Alzheimer’s. The review of data from patients involved in clinical trials of two monoclonal antibodies, bapineuzumab And solanezuma

b (then discontinued due to ineffectiveness) found that approximately a third of the patients enrolled did not have the disease for which they were being treated, i.e. the accumulation of beta amyloid or tau protein in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Today, obtaining a precise diagnosis is even more fundamental, especially in view of the possible arrival of new and promising drugs against Alzheimer’s

. This is why in the United States, where monoclonal therapies have already been approved (amidst a thousand critical issues), they are under discussion new guidelines for the diagnosis of the disease.

What do plasma biomarkers measure Memory tests would take a backseat to others biomarkers: brain scans, spinal fluid analysis but most of all the least expensive and minimally invasive

plasma biomarkers which are also being discussed in

national congress of the Italian Society of Neurology underway in Naples. This type of test they measure abnormal levels of amyloid beta proteins in the blood, a characteristic signal of Alzheimer’s disease, but also the presence of phospholised tau protein and non-specific neuronal damage (neurofilament). A positive value – he comments Alessandro Padovanidirector of the Neurology Clinic at the University of Brescia and new president of the Italian Society of Neurology, installed on the occasion of the congress underway in Naples – indicates the need to carry out further testsbut if negative it excludes the disease. Beta amyloid in the brain accumulates slowly over decades, typically starting in middle age, and becomes more common as we age. There are people who, despite an accumulation of beta amyloid in the brain, do not show symptoms of cognitive decline, but in patients with cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer’s there is always an accumulation of beta amyloid. For this reason it is believed that patients with cerebral accumulation of beta amyloid will sooner or later experience cognitive decline.

