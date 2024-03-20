During a meeting at Ibeoamerican Universitythe presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement (MC), Jorge Álvarez Máynezexpressed his critical stance on security policies in Mexico compared to the situation in El Salvador.

Máynez stressed that although he recognizes the political will of the Salvadoran Government to address the problem of violence, he considers that the realities of Mexico are even more serious in terms of security and violence.

The candidate expressed his opposition to measures such as the construction of a megaprisonarguing that crimes in Mexico are perpetrated even from prisons, and advocated for a comprehensive strategy that prioritizes the pacification of the country and puts victims at the center of security policies.

“I am against the repression, the political persecution that Bukele has carried out against opposition journalists, the violation of human rights, but The realities of Mexico today in terms of security and violence are much worse“said the candidate of the orange party at the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Regarding international relations, Máynez proposed an agenda to protect human rights in the face of possible United States policies, especially if former President Donald Trump returned to power.

He highlighted the importance of addressing issues such as arms trafficking and the situation of Central American migrants in Mexico, as well as improving communication with the United States on these matters.

Jorge Álvarez Máynez's exam at Ibero

Jorge Álvarez Máynez, presidential candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), underwent rigorous questioning by students at the Universidad Iberoamericana, where relevant topics such as violence against women, his campaign strategy, and accusations of corruption against Governor Samuel García.

During the meeting, Álvarez Máynez responded to incisive questions about his plan to combat gender violenceemphasizing the importance of implementing concrete and effective policies.

In addition, he faced questions about his party's strategy of nominating media figures and the need to offer solid proposals beyond the digital sphere.

The candidate also addressed the possibility of declining in favor of another presidential candidate, highlighting his commitment to the campaign and his confidence in the Citizen Movement's proposals.

The format of the event, designed to encourage student participation and penalize empty rhetoric, allowed young people to express their concerns directly and clearly.

From criticism of politicians' attempts to connect with young people through social networks to requests for comparison between the candidates on their digital platforms and real life, the students demonstrated an active interest in learning about the presidential candidates and their proposals. .

The meeting at the Universidad Iberoamericana marks a milestone in Álvarez Máynez's campaign, highlighting his willingness to face difficult questions and his commitment to transparency and open dialogue with the student community.

“All that remains is for tomorrow to say that I hid in the bathroom at @IBERO_mx to avoid a frank, direct, sincere and unfiltered dialogue with the students. I have a great time at universities because they are vibrant, real, and because In the universities there is hope for a better future for Mexico,” he wrote on social networks.