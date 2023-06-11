Dubai (Union)

Argentine Julian Alvarez established himself in the ranks of Manchester City, with a distinguished appearance in his first season, in one of the most prominent deals in the world of football, after the “Blue Moon” rushed to settle his signature early last winter, without waiting for any competitors to enter the line.

Alvarez, 22, wrote history after winning the World Cup, in addition to winning the Champions League with City this season.

Alvarez won the World Cup with his country, Argentina, last December, and then came the happy ending of winning the European Champions League, and he grabbed the spotlight, after he was the scorer of the famous quadruple goals against Real Madrid, Spain, in the second leg of the semi-final.

The player has a record full of titles, as he was crowned the Copa America in 2021, then added the “Vinalisma” Cup to his record after defeating Italy, before succeeding in the 2022 World Cup, and is currently moving forward with City, which places full confidence in the player, and seeks to extend his contract from in order to preserve it for the future.