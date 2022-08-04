Sometimes it happens to return to the first love. You may have thought so too Alfredo Altavillacurrently executive chairman of the airline ITA Airwaysonce his appointment for the Board of Directors of Ares DesignMotor Valley automaker.

Altavilla, who is waiting to know the fate of the former Alitalia by following the sales process, he will therefore be part of the board of the company based in Modena. Ares Design, starting from 2021, has initiated a strategic change, moving from the offer of aesthetic customization services for luxury cars to the production of models designed in-house, such as the S1. Ares also plans to launch some luxury vehicles in other mobility sectors (primarily bicycles and scooters) and could open three new offices in Bologna, Milan and London, thanks to a 100 million euro investment plan.

The manager is an automotive industry veteran: he was for a long time top manager of FCA and was Marchionne’s right-hand man, so much so that the late manager had ‘seen’ him as his possible heir to the leadership of the group which later merged with PSA. Among other things, in addition to Altavilla, Boris Collardi, an Italian-Swiss banker who has been at the helm of Julius Baer for almost ten years, will also join the board. They will work alongside the Swiss entrepreneur Philippe Gaydoul, a shareholder since 2019, and the other founding partners.

Parallel to the launch of new products, Ares will continue the activity in the salons already at its disposal in pleasant places such as Miami, Marbella, Kitzbühel, Munich, St. Moritz, Zurich and Dubai. In addition to Modena, of course. Lhe expansion of the offer and the sales network will be supported by new hireswhich is never bad.