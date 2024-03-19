Do you have hay fever and are you sensitive to birch pollen? Then you can already experience burning eyes or an itchy nose and that is very early, reports Weeronline. Due to the mild months of February and March, the birch trees bloom much earlier than normal. Allergologist Marike Stadermann knows which plants and trees cause the most complaints, and how to keep the nuisance within limits.

