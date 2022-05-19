In these first races of the 2022 championship, Fernando Alonso it was highlighted both for its speed and for the fighting spirit that distinguishes it. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, the results did not live up to his commitment – due to the bad luck that hit him in Jeddah, Melbourne and Imola and the Miami penalty – so much so that until today he has collected misery of 2 points , against the 24 of his teammate in Alpine, Esteban Ocon. Alonso therefore hopes to reverse the trend already starting from the home race in Barcelona, ​​a track where he won in 2006 with Renault and in 2013 with Ferrari, collecting a total of seven podiums, trusting in the new rear wing prepared by the team precisely for the Catalan trip.

During an event of the sponsor Kappa, the Asturian made some interesting statements, given his great experience in the category: “We have to give Miami time. The weekend overall was very positive for F1 and this confirmed the growth in popularity in the United States. Surely the most worrying aspect of this season start concerns the Race Direction and the Commissionerswith all the changes that have taken place it seems that they have not adapted too well, and all the pilots are worried Right now”. Alonso’s reference seems to refer to the attitude shown by Wittich to the request of the pilots – rejected – to modify the escape route in Miami that saw the accidents of Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon. The reflections of the two-time world champion ad As are then spaced out on the new generation of single-seaters on the track in this 2022: “The category should be more balanced. There has certainly been an improvement in following the cars and in overtaking. But there are still huge differences between the teams, and this was not among the objectives of the new rules. It was said that with common pieces there would be a greater balance, with many different winners. But if you start a Red Bull or a Ferrari last, they can make it to the podium, just like Mercedes did. In the race there are two seconds between 1st and 12th, it is the only category in which it happens “concluded Alonso.