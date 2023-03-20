“I do not care”. With these words, Fernando Alonso tried to put ice to the blow he received from an FIA that, again, was very portrayed due to his lack of agility and even without realizing the ridicule to which he was exposing himself. The Asturian did not bite his tongue when it came to making his opinion clear about the actions of the commissioners. “If they took it off before I got on, it would have hurt more. But after celebrating it with all the sponsors and with the champagne… And after 35 laps that they had time… The FIA ​​has not been very good. They have had an hour to put the penalty and they have been bad. That they take away what I danced, ”he settled on the matter.

Regarding the performance itself, beyond finishing 3rd or 4th, the feeling is that the job is done. «It was the objective of the weekend, in a circuit so different from Bahrain. We had Mercedes and Ferrari under control, we have a photo of an Aston Martin leading the grid and I’ll take that,” he said. In addition, his confidence in the car is absolute, something that allowed him to manage well his own mistake that he had at the start.

«They gave me 5 seconds, I shot to get 6 or 7 and if they told me I had 10, I would have shot to get 11 or 12. It was a race to control Mercedes and Ferrari and it has been like that. I have a very good taste in my mouth, despite being off the podium”, concluded the Spaniard, who did not lose his smile at any time.

Sainz: “We are not where we want”



Carlos Sainz was resigned after ending up with no options to fight with those above. Sixth place knows little, because they also don’t have much else. «It has been a long-suffering race, a long-suffering weekend. There wasn’t much else. We were surprised by the pace of Mercedes and Aston, they were clearly faster than us. They are one step ahead. After Friday we expected a little more, “admitted the one from Ferrari.

Something is missing, Sainz admits, because his rivals have eaten their toast. “We have to keep working. We are not where we want to be. It has been a tough race for us, the pace of those in front was higher. It is time to lower your head and work », he summarized.

Although in the pits they knew how to overcut Lance Stroll and came to fight with Hamilton, Sainz pointed out that they are not where they wanted. “We had to secure the position with him (Stroll), the safety car came out and it benefited the Mercedes… But if you see the rhythm, the movie doesn’t change much,” he settled.