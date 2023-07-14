Alone in the dark will boast intense fightsbut the focus will be on exploration and puzzles: said Andreas Schmiedecker, associate producer of THQ Nordic, during an interview.

Featuring a duration of 6-10 hours per character, Alone in the Dark will offer “afair division of the fundamental elements of the survival horror genre”, which include precisely combat, exploration, puzzles and storytelling.

According to Schmiedecker, the game will focus mainly on the exploration and puzzle solving aspects, and although clashes are not the main focus of the experience, they will be “hard and intense”.