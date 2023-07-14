Alone in the dark will boast intense fightsbut the focus will be on exploration and puzzles: said Andreas Schmiedecker, associate producer of THQ Nordic, during an interview.
Featuring a duration of 6-10 hours per character, Alone in the Dark will offer “afair division of the fundamental elements of the survival horror genre”, which include precisely combat, exploration, puzzles and storytelling.
According to Schmiedecker, the game will focus mainly on the exploration and puzzle solving aspects, and although clashes are not the main focus of the experience, they will be “hard and intense”.
Fighting in a haunted house
“We believe that ‘haunted house’ atmospheres are a fundamental aspect of what makes Alone in the Dark interesting and special,” said the producer. “So exploring Derceto, meeting its inhabitants, finding keys and clues to access previously inaccessible areas are mechanics that will play a central role.”
“Jumping into exploration and some puzzles unaided will require some patience, as well as a willingness to think that is not linear, in order to find one’s own path within the mansion, and we are sure that some players will appreciate this approach.”
“However we don’t want this to be a limitation for users who may want to progress through the game a little faster, which is why we have included additional puzzle and navigation aids that will enrich the map and the hints you will receive.”
We previewed Alone in the Dark a few weeks ago – check out the article for all the details.
