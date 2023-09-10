Almost perfect parents: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 10 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, Almost Perfect Parents, an Italian film from 2019, directed by Laura Chiossone, will be broadcast. The film is an adaptation of the theatrical show Palloncini by Gabriele Scotti and Gianna Coletti and was released in theaters from 29 August 2019. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Simona’s son Filippo’s birthday is upon us and the woman decides to honor him with a small party at home. Some classmates participate in the event, in the company of their parents. It will be an opportunity for parents to come to terms with sad clichés of Italian living, prejudices about customs, personal and couple crises; in addition to the difficult management of being and being a parent: a continuous carousel between the cancellation of one’s personality and the awareness of also having one’s own identity to manage and a life to live.

Almost perfect parents: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Almost Perfect Parents, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Anna Foglietta: Simona Riva

Paolo Calabresi: Aldo Luini

Lucia Mascino: Ilaria Luini

Marina Rocco: Sabrina

Elena Radonicich: Giorgia

Francesco Turbanti: Paolo Lanucci

Paolo Mazzarelli: Alessandro

Marina Occhionero: Luisa

Nicolò Costa: Filippo Riva

Streaming and TV

Where to see Almost Perfect Parents live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 10 September 2023 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Sky Go platform.