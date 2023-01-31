The vast majority of those killed in an explosion at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar were employees of law enforcement agencies. This was announced on January 31 by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Pakistan, Rana Sanaulla, during a speech to the National Assembly on the air of the TV channel ary news.

“The attack killed 97 police officers and three civilians,” he said.

According to Sanaullah, the attack was a consequence of the policy that has been carried out in Pakistan over the past four years.

According to the channel Geo, the number of wounded reached 221 people. According to law enforcement officers, the suicide bomber used from 10 to 12 kg of explosives.

The attack was the largest in a decade and came amid a surge in violence against law enforcement. The outlawed Islamist group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the people of the country for “unity against anti-Pakistani elements.”

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared a day of mourning on Monday in connection with the tragedy.

The explosion in the mosque thundered around 13:40 (11:40 Moscow time) on January 30. According to eyewitnesses, it was heard during a prayer, which was attended by more than 120 people. Part of the building was destroyed by the blast. A rescue operation began at the site of the explosion.