The Zandvoort Grand Prix has received around 1.8 million euros in corona subsidies in recent years.

Corona keeps us busy. The economy is still suffering from the effects of the pandemic, as is healthcare. But during that pandemic, everything has been done to keep the economy afloat. This also applies to the organization of the Zandvoort Grand Prix.

It seems to have benefited maximally from the TVL, the subsidy for fixed costs that could be applied for during corona. The subsidy money also came in in 2021 when the race was just held. Despite the fact that ticket sales for the 2022 Grand Prix and everything around the Formula 1 race in 2021 itself have been earned.

So what?

Yes indeed, so what? Well, Jan Lammers shouted from the rooftops on the eve of the race in 2021 that “the facts” are that the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​organizing an event for more than 300 thousand people without a single euro subsidy.

Well that doesn’t seem quite right according to research by RTL Nieuws performed to the TVL subsidies of recent years. In 2020, 140 thousand euros were transferred in two stages and in 2021 another 1.1 million euros was added. At the beginning of 2022, another 550 thousand euros (still part of Q4 2021).

That is 1.65 million in a year that the Dutch Grand Prix continued as usual. Two thirds of the visitors were only allowed to come, but the tickets for 2022 were also sold in 2021. Right down to the last folding chair.

Smart guys

It all sounds like it’s not right, but the organization has done nothing improper. The Dutch Grand Prix applied for the TVL for a period from April to June 2021. In that quarter you had to demonstrate at least a 30 percent drop in turnover compared to a reference quarter. Well that wasn’t that difficult because ticket sales took place in a different quarter. Cleverly done by Jan and friends.

In addition, it was in Zandvoort’s advantage that the subsidy for organizing sporting events was set at 34 percent of turnover. So a fixed amount.

The fixed costs include, for example, a building or mortgage, energy costs, etc. It is nice for the Dutch Grand Prix, however, that they live at Circuit Zandvoort, so those costs are not that high.

Gain

So free money. But whether the organization of the Dutch Grand Prix has actually made a profit in 2021 and how much, the spokesperson for the organizer does not want to say to RTL Nieuws. They also dive into the filed annual figures of the Chamber of Commerce.

Nothing will come of this because the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​registered as a micro-enterprise and filing a profit or loss account is not mandatory. The annual accounts only show that 1.6 million euros were left behind in the company. Whether this is all profit or not is unknown. For example, if a dividend has been paid, this is not stated in the annual figures in this case.

The Dutch Grand Prix did nothing wrong and followed all the rules. Everything by the book. The question is whether it feels completely fresh, but for now they can at least keep all the euros.

This article Nearly 2 million corona subsidy Grand Prix Zandvoort appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#million #corona #subsidy #Grand #Prix #Zandvoort