ICC headquarters, The Hague, Netherlands: Moscow does not recognize the jurisdiction of the international court | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of the country (2008-2012) Dmitry Medvedev threatened to attack the International Criminal Court (ICC) with a hypersonic missile, after the court in The Hague issued a warrant last week of arrest against the current president of the country, Vladimir Putin.

The ICC order was motivated by the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and adolescents to Russian territory since the beginning of the war between the two countries.

Medvedev wrote in Telegram that “everyone walks under God and missiles”. “It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of North Sea hypersonic Oniks [disparados] by a Russian ship in the direction of the court building in The Hague,” said the Putin ally.

“Unfortunately, he [míssil] cannot be shot down. And the court is just a poor international organization, not the population of a NATO country. That’s why they won’t start a war. They are afraid. And no one will feel sorry for them. So, judges of the court, look closely to the sky,” he threatened.

Shortly after the announcement of the Hague arrest order, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said that Russia does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction.

“We consider the very formulation of the question [prisão de Putin] outrageous and unacceptable. Russia, as well as several other states, do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and therefore any such decisions are null and void for Russia in terms of law,” Peskov said on Friday.