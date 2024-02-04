Junior de Barranquilla visits the newborn Alianza FC in Valledupar, in the continuation of the fourth date of the 2024-I League.

The Colombian champion seeks to return to first place in the League, after temporarily losing it on Saturday with Tolima's 2-0 victory against Millonarios in Ibagué.

Alianza has not been able to win since its change of headquarters to Valledupar. It will be their second home game, after drawing 3-3 against Deportivo Cali in their first appearance at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium.

Alliance and Junior lineups