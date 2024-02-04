You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Didier Moreno celebrates Junior's third goal.
Óscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
The game is part of the fourth date of the 2024-I League.
Junior de Barranquilla visits the newborn Alianza FC in Valledupar, in the continuation of the fourth date of the 2024-I League.
The Colombian champion seeks to return to first place in the League, after temporarily losing it on Saturday with Tolima's 2-0 victory against Millonarios in Ibagué.
Alianza has not been able to win since its change of headquarters to Valledupar. It will be their second home game, after drawing 3-3 against Deportivo Cali in their first appearance at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium.
Follow the match here:
Alliance and Junior lineups
