Juventus dives into the last two pre-World Cup stages. Tomorrow the away match at Verona, on Sunday Lazio. Massimiliano Allegri warns the team, fresh from success against Inter: “The derby of Italy left us an evening of joy, but the next day we closed the chapter. We have to think of Verona, which in recent years has beaten Juventus three times. They are a physical team, they attack and have excellent kickers. They do not deserve this ranking, we will have to stay at their level from a physical point of view. We have to play a tough game in order not to throw away the Italian derby and what we have done in the last few games ”.

THE COMEBACK – See also "Il Silenzio", the work on Simoncelli which is not just a book “Mandzukic said the comeback is possible? Of what Mario said, there is a sentence that must be engraved on the walls: that is, that you have to play to win games, not to score goals. Having said that, Napoli are having an extraordinary championship and if they continue like this they are unapproachable. We have to take one step at a time ”.

WHO PLAYS IN VERONA – “Szczesny played a lot, in Verona it’s Perin’s turn. Fagioli is doing well, he must be left alone but maybe he will play tomorrow too. Those recovered safe are Paredes and Kean, Di Maria does not have 90 minutes yet. Vlahovic, McKennie and Chiesa are to be evaluated. Seeing Dusan and Federico together is immediately impossible. Vlahovic has this inflammation, now we will evaluate: if there is, fine and maybe he will come on the bench. Otherwise he will cure himself and we will see for Lazio. Church did well, but it is normal in the rehabilitation process to have a little pain every now and then “. See also Victory Suzuki at the Italian Baja with Bordonaro

DANILO VICE CAPTAIN – “Bonucci, when he plays, remains the captain. I talked to Cuadrado, who has been getting too nervous lately, and I told him I thought it would be better for Danilo to act as a deputy. To Juan and Alex Sandro, who came after Bonucci in the hierarchy, the choice went very well ”.

THE WORLD PLAN – After Verona and Lazio, the World Plan will begin. “Until the 18th – explains Allegri – we will work at Continassa with the 3 players who will not go to the national team. On the 6th we will all return and from there a preparation with friendly matches will begin until 22-23 December. Then we will resume after Christmas and those who will gradually come out of the World Cup will arrive ”.

