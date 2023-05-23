So the Juve coach after the crash on the Empoli pitch: “The boys did their best. It’s not an alibi, but finding yourself with 10 points down a quarter of an hour from the match is at least a mitigating factor. It was a very tiring year, always up and down. And we are second on the field”

“Normal mental breakdown after a surreal season – said the Juve coach Max Allegri after the heavy defeat against Empoli -. Enough at this point, it’s a trickle: let them decide where we have to play once and for all”. “The boys did their best, I have nothing to reproach them for – the coach resumes -. It’s not an alibi, but finding yourself with 10 points down a quarter of an hour from the match is at least a mitigating factor. It was a very tiring year, always in swing. And we are second on the field”.

"It's an understatement to enclose the game and the season in an evening like this. We can't find an excuse, we have to squeeze even closer and we have 6 points up for grabs and Milan are on Sunday. It was a strange situation, before the game the sentence. We started well, then we conceded the two goals, we could have shortened. This doesn't justify the mental breakdown. We can talk about many things, but we have to keep quiet, accept defeat. Before the match we were second in the standings, then we found ourselves 10 points down. It won't be easy in the next 10 days: first the elimination with Sevilla, today they take away 10 points: a bit of a fallout is inevitable. They are not justifications but the situation is anomalous. And despite this, the team scored 61 points".

"The lads did everything possible. A win against Empoli would have allowed us to compete against Milan for entry into the Champions League but we've been playing these matches since January. Then you go to Seville and you're eliminated in extra time, normal there's a mental breakdown. The boys did the best of what they could do."

Mistakes — “The psychological aspect is fundamental. A quarter of an hour before the match we were second, then we found ourselves with -10. It’s one thing to play a second-place match, it’s another to have us thrown back every time we put our heads in out. The boys were empty in training yesterday, I was worried about tonight’s match”.

"You need to talk to the club and know where you play. If we get to the Europa League, if they'll let us play, then we'll start from there. If you're out of everything, you need to make a plan. Maybe we'll be able to win the next year, but we will have to be aligned on the difficulties. Leaving Juventus at this moment would be cowardly. I'm disappointed, but it was all a chase. It was an enormous effort, I have nothing to blame the team for. At the moment we have to stand still. , have the strength to keep quiet. But I want to say that Juventus are second in the standings on the pitch. The boys are not robots. We accept everything. They decide where Juve should be and tell us. It is a trickle, a lack of respect for people who work. It's incredible, that's enough at this point".

May 22, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 23:56)

