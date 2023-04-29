The Argentine (ankle) has been excluded from the squad list, but the Serbian is back available
No Bologna for Angel Di Maria, who is not on the Juve squad due to blunt trauma to his right ankle. Allegri has thus decided to spare the Argentine’s away match on Sunday evening in the league, but will be able to count on Dusan Vlahovic, who was absent against Inter in the Coppa Italia.
THE CALLED UP
This is the complete list: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Bremer, Locatelli, Danilo, Chiesa, Vlahovic, Pogba, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Milik, Gatti, Kostic, Bonucci, Miretti, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Rabiot, Soulé Malvano, Paredes, Perin, Iling-Junior, Fagioli.
