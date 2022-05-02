Without real options to be champion and with the ticket for the Champions League in his pocket, Massimiliano Allegri has found the right moment to gradually introduce midfielder Fabio Miretti into the Juventus first team, the last pearl of the youth academy. Against Venezia he started for the first time; Before, during the course, there was already a regular Siro in calls and he had had minutes, even in the Champions League.

His quality in midfield has convinced Allegri. It has class, as well as travel and character. After the departure of Bentancur in the winter market, Allegri has been moving parts without anyone standing out in that area. Arthur has problems he can’t solve, Locatelli is injured, and Zakaria feels more comfortable freed.

Thus, the solution for the axis of the team has often been to relocate Danilo in that position. Nevertheless, against Venezia the Brazilian returned to his natural place on the right side and Allegri opted for the young midfielder that everyone wanted to see. And the sensations were frankly good.

Miretti, 18, is considered the helm of the brilliant youth generation that reached the Final Four of the Youth League. Along with him, others who stood out were the central defender Muharemovic or the strikers Soulé and Chibozo. The team fell on penalties to Benfica – who were ultimately champions – and narrowly missed out on the final. Still, their leader on the pitch did not go unnoticed and he already has an important role in the first team, great news for a Juve under construction.