About 48.7 million voters were registered to vote in the French elections, in which 12 candidates are competing, according to Reuters.

The two candidates who receive the highest votes in today’s round will qualify for the second round, scheduled for April 24.

Voting began at eight in the morning local time, and ends at eight o’clock in the evening in major cities, which are the last places where the polling halls remain open.

At that hour, the process of publishing opinion polls for voters after they leave the polling stations begins

The results begin to appear during the evening. By late evening, the losing candidates are expected to have conceded defeat, or the two frontrunners have given speeches to rally voters for the second round.

who will win?

Opinion polls suggest Emmanuel Macron will win a second term as president, but with a much smaller margin of victory than when he was elected in 2017. Macron faces stiff competition from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

What is the importance of elections?

The two main candidates, Macron and Le Pen, have very different views of France’s foreign policy, how to deal with Russia as well as the European Union, and they also have very different attitudes about how to deal with public finances or with foreign investors.

A Macron victory would mean that France would continue its course, while a Le Pen victory would herald drastic changes.

After Britain’s exit from the European Union, France became the main military power in the bloc, and it is also the second largest economy in the European Union after Germany.

Angela Merkel’s departure from German chancellor has given Macron a prominent role in Europe, and a Le Pen victory could put France on a collision course with its European Union partners.

The French political scene is still traumatized by Macron’s election in 2017, and the reconstruction of the right and left will depend to a large extent on how the presidential and parliamentary elections go.

What are the main issues for voters?

Opinion polls show that purchasing power is a primary concern for French voters, amid a massive increase in energy prices and high inflation, and Le Pen has successfully focused her campaign on it.

The election campaign began in the shadow of the war in Ukraine. Opinion polls showed an initial boost to Macron, but that waned over time.

Opinion polls show voters are unhappy with Macron’s economic policy, but unemployment is at its lowest level in years, and none of his opponents believe he will do better.

Macron’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic could also play a role, at a time when restrictions have been largely lifted but the number of COVID-19 infections is increasing again.

What should be watched?

Polls show that many are undecided on which candidate to vote for, and turnout may be much lower than usual, adding to the uncertainty.

Is there potential frustration?

Opinion polls have indicated for weeks that Macron will lead the first round, ahead of Le Pen, and that both will reach the run-off.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon came third, a few points behind Le Pen.

The following schedule is shown The road to the Elysee And the new parliament:

April 10: The first round of the presidential elections.

April 24: The second round will be held between the first and second place winners.

May 13: The new president takes office.

June 12 and 19: Parliamentary elections.