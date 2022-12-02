All the trains that circulate between France and Spain from today until Monday are canceled due to the strike of conductors of the French railway company SNCF, which globally has forced the cancellation of 60% of French long-distance trains, including high-speed trains (TAV).



On international lines, circulations with Spain are the ones that are most affected these four days by the strike in relative terms, confirmed the National Railway Society (SNCF), since a third of the services are maintained with Italy and Switzerland, and half with Germany.

In addition, the Thalys connecting Paris with Brussels, Amsterdam and Cologne and the Eurostar between Paris and London are operating normally.

In the interior of France, a third of the TGVs will circulate during these four days in the east of the country and in the southeast, a quarter in the Atlantic axis, half in the north and a quarter of those of the brand low cost Ouigo.

Only half of the conventional long-distance trains will be in service and none of the night trains. The unions SUD-Rail, CFDT and FO support this protest in which there are above all wage demands, but not the CGT, which is the first head office of the SNCF.

In France there are almost 10,000 conductors, of whom around 3,000 work on the TGV and other long-distance trains.

In the case of the connections between Spain and France (Paris-Barcelona, ​​Lyon-Barcelona and Marseille-Barcelona-Madrid), cancellations occur one week after the end of their joint operation by SNCF and Renfe.

The French railway company decided in February to unilaterally break the agreement with Renfe and will operate alone from next week only one of these three connections, the one from Paris to Barcelona, ​​because it considers that the others cannot be made profitable.

As the French authorities have not yet given the certificates that Renfe has requested to continue operating the Lyon-Barcelona and Marseille-Barcelona lines, they will disappear next week.

