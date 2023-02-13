Monday, February 13, 2023, 02:10



In its desire to reduce the accident rate on the roads, Traffic has redoubled its efforts to control speed in the capital. According to data updated in May 2022, the DGT radar network has 514 fixed radars, 1,325 mobile radars and 92 section radars distributed evenly throughout Spain.

The first began operating in 2010 in the

Guadarrama tunnel, on the A-6. In reality, this type of surveillance does not work with radars, but with cameras similar to those that are sanctioned at traffic lights in some cities.

In Madrid there were control sections that had been planned but had not been activated. Until now. Since February, the distance and traffic light control cameras have been active in the city.

The cameras at the beginning and the end are responsible for calculating the average speed of a vehicle between them and, if they exceed it, you will be fined from 100 to 600 euros, depending on the speed with which the limit is exceeded.

The radars are in the following locations:

When the stage radars are active, a light signal is used in advance. When the average speed of the course is below the limit, there is no violation, so it is enough to lift your foot to reduce the average.

cameras at traffic lights



In addition to the section radars, the City Council also uses the same technology at traffic lights, to identify the license plates of cars that skip them in amber or red. The fine in this case amounts to 240 euros and the withdrawal of four points from the card.

In addition, there is a new radar on the Castellana, before reaching the hospital in La Paz, towards Colmenar Viejo. Its speed limit is 50 km/h.