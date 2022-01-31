Last night the quarterfinals of the continental tournament ended, which allowed knowing which teams will play the semifinals in the coming days. The road to take the baton from Algeria will come to an end next Sunday.
Burkina Faso, Senegal, Cameroon and Egypt were responsible for eliminating Tunisia (1-0), Equatorial Guinea (3-1), Gambia (0-2) and Morocco (2-1), respectively, to sneak into the four semifinalists . This week we will first meet the participants in the title match and then the order on the podium.
On Wednesday 2 we will meet the first finalist at the following times: 8:00 p.m. (Spain), 1:00 p.m. (Mexico, Peru and Colombia), 2:00 p.m. (Venezuela), 3:00 p.m. (Chile and Argentina) and the time slot in United States between Los Angeles (11:00 a.m.) and New York (2:00 p.m.).
We will find ourselves with the eleventh contest between both teams, where the tie (6) predominates in the historical record and there have been two wins for each one. Burkina Faso have never won an Africa Cup of Nations match against Senegal, although they did manage to do so in qualifying for it.
Les Etalons they will seek to return to a final, something they only achieved in the 2013 edition of South Africa, where they finished runners-up. After not participating in Egypt 2019, they could equal fourth place at Burkina Faso 1998 or third at Gabon 2017 if they were eliminated.
The Lions of the Teranga they were runners-up in Mali 2002 and Egypt 2019, being their best results to date and having yet to win a title in this tournament. They have never finished third, with fourth place at Tunisia 1965, Algeria 1990 and Egypt 2006 their second best finish.
On Thursday the 3rd we will meet the first finalist at the following times: 8:00 p.m. (Spain), 1:00 p.m. (Mexico, Peru and Colombia), 2:00 p.m. (Venezuela), 3:00 p.m. (Chile and Argentina) and the time slot in United States between Los Angeles (11:00 a.m.) and New York (2:00 p.m.).
We will witness the 18th encounter between the two national teams, where Egypt has won the cat over half the time (9), due to the four Cameroonian wins and the same number of draws. Cameroon only knows the victory against the Egyptians participating in the Africa Cup, the most significant being the one that led them to win the title in 2017.
The Indomitable Lions They will seek their sixth title after those achieved in the Ivory Coast 1984, Morocco 1988, Ghana and Nigeria 2000, Mali 2002 and Gabon 2017. If they win the semifinal match, they will play their eighth final. They were runners-up in Egypt 1986 and Ghana 2008, falling twice in the semi-finals: Cameroon 1972 and Senegal 1992.
the pharaohs they will seek their eighth crown after those achieved in Sudan 1957, Egypt 1959, Egypt 1986, Burkina Faso 1998, Egypt 2006, Ghana 2008 and Angola 2010. If they reach the final, it would be their tenth. To the previous ones we must add the runners-up of Ethiopia 1962 and Gabon 2017. Up to seven times they have fallen in the semifinals.
