“You will not have to pay at any concert at the Fair,” said Mari Huertas García, Councilor for Celebrations of the Lorca City Council, at the presentation of the various performances scheduled in the City of the Sun during the September 2023 Fair.

The first act will be ‘Mola los 90’, which will open the stage of the Recinto Ferial del Huerto de la Rueda with a show lasting more than five hours, during which attendees will be able to enjoy the music of Locomía, Spanic or Double Vision , and dj Neil and David Mateo. It will be on Friday the 15th, starting at 11 pm.

The next day, the famous Murcian band M-Clan will take the stage on the esplanade of the old La Merced convent to tour their greatest hits starting at 10 pm.

And already on Sunday 17, also in La Merced, the ‘Night of humor’ will put the finishing touch to the first weekend of the fair with the performance of the comedians Chely Capitán, David Domingo and Miki Dkay, starting at 9:00 p.m. access also free.

In the same way, on Thursday 21 from 10:30 p.m. the Huerto de la Rueda will host the concert by Burning and the Debaho Band from Lorca. The artists of Dial al Sol will also go up to this stage the next day, an act attended by Huecco and Gonzalo Hermida, although it is expected that “several more artists” will join in the coming days, as explained by the mayor of Festejos.

Finally, on Friday the 22nd, Varry Brava from Murcia will take the stage at La Merced and Álvaro de Luna will do the same on Saturday the 23rd. In both cases, the concerts will begin at 10 pm. “It will be a grand finale to the September Fair and Festival,” declared García, who took advantage of the occasion to point out that more details on the general program of the Fair will be given in the coming days.

Opposition criticism



The announcement of the concerts of the Fair aroused criticism from the Socialist Party, which, through Isabel Casalduero, deputy spokesperson for the PSOE in the Lorca City Council, said that the contracted programming “demonstrates the good economic health of the Lorca City Council.” In this sense, the councilor accused Fulgencio Gil of “lying” to the people of Lorca “since he came to the mayor’s chair”, pointing out that if the City Council has been able to afford this investment, “it would already exceed 300,000 euros only in concerts”. , the economic situation is not as it has been transmitted to the public and “clearly contradicts the apocalyptic message” that the Popular Party “has promulgated for months.”

Likewise, the Socialist councilor indicated that, upon leaving the local government, Diego José Mateos’ team left “more than 10 million in cash and more than 44 million in expected income.” “We leave the popular a City Council with fully healthy coffers, much more than what we found ourselves in 2019,” Casalduero concluded.