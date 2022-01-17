First trophy, prize for best goalkeeper of the year. Christiane Endler chosen to win the trophy, the Olympique de Lyon goalkeeper is the first South American goalkeeper to win the award. Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea and Marie Labbé of PSG are beaten.
The gala continued and the second to go on stage was Peter Schmichael, in charge of delivering the award and, without a doubt, for his great year with Chelsea, the Senegalese Edward Mendy is crowned like him best goalkeeper of the year after winning the Champions League and conceding only two goals in the entire competition. He beats Gianluigi Donnarumma, from PSG and Manuel Neuer, from Bayern.
The third award to come to light was one of the most anticipated Erik Lamella is done under the title best goal of the year. The now winner of Sevilla wins the title for his authentic goal from Rabona in his time with Tottenham. The game ended with a 2-1 ”gunner” victory and Lamela sent off.
The fourth turn was for the best coach of the year, Emma Haye, Chelsea coach won the award after being ahead in the votes of Lluís Cortés, former coach of Barcelona and Sarina Wiegman, the coach of the Netherlands and later of England.
Also the Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel He won the award for best coach of the year, which is why Chelsea do double with their coaches. Tuchel won over Guardiola (whom he beat in the Champions League final) and Mancini who won the European Championship with Italy.
One of the most anticipated prizes, the prize for the best hobby they take it fans from Denmark and Finland for his behavior during the Eriksen episode. The player after the incident has not played again but it seems that in the coming weeks he will close a contract with a Premier League team.
Later it was time to meet the best elevens of the year, both male and female. In the first place the female eleven composed of: Endler, Bronze, Renard, Bright, Eriksson, Banini, Lloyd, Bonansea, Miedema, Martha and Alex Morgan.
The best male eleven is made up of: Donnarumma, Alaba, Rúben Dias, Bonucci, Jorginho, Kanté, De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandowski and Messi.
With all these awards finished, we only had to know who were named the The Best. In women’s football Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso teammates at Barcelona were competing for the title in addition to Chelsea’s Australian player Sam Kerr. The result, as in the Ballon d’Or, was the coronation of Alexia Putellas.
The The Best male had the surprise of Mo Salah among the three finalists, Lionel Messi and Lewandowski They repeated in the nomination and this time, it could not be the award for the best player in the world today and of all time. Lewandowski beat Lionel and won The Best award.
FIFA handed out two special prizes. One to Cristino Ronaldo for being the all-time top scorer at the national team level thanks to his 115 goals with Portugal, and in the women’s category to Christine Sinclair also for being the top scorer at the national team level, scoring 188 goals with Canada.
#awards #gala
