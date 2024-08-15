Alien: Romulus has already arrived in theaters in some territories, so fans now have the opportunity to experience this new episode in the Xenomorph saga. If you’ve been following this series since its beginning, you’re probably wondering if its original heroine, Ripley, appears in the film. Here we answer you and obviously there will be spoilers, so be careful.

To answer whether Sigourney Weaver appears in her role as Ripley in the film, the reality is that she doesn’t. Don’t expect a surprise cameo of her saving the day or a brief appearance. After all the history of Alien: Romulus takes place between the events of the first film and Aliensso the Nostromo crew member is in cryostasis.

The closest it comes to appearing is when the origins of the xenomorph are explained to the new protagonists. Here you are informed about the events of the Nostromo and images of the crew are shown.. Although it is a very brief scene that only the most die-hard fans will appreciate.

It’s no surprise that Sigourney Weaver doesn’t appear in Alien: Romulus. The actress said in a recent interview that she thought Ripley deserved to rest. when asked if she was interested in participating in new installments of the saga. Are you disappointed that you won’t be seen in this film?

What is Alien: Romulus about?

Alien: Romulus tells us a new story that takes place between the events of the original and its first sequel. Here we follow a group of young people who seek to escape their life of exploitation under the Weyland-Yutani company to go live on another planet where they will be free.

Their means of escape comes in the form of an abandoned station where the materials necessary to make the journey are located. However, they not only find the supplies, but also the titular monster who turns this simple mission into a race for their lives. Do you want to see it?

