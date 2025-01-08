“For posh girls I’m choni, but for chonis I think I’m not posh”stated Alicia in her presentation this Tuesday in First Dateswhere he went in search of love.

As soon as he entered, Carlos Sobera asked him about his past relationships: “I have many boyfriends“One escaped, I don’t know anything about him, I have another in jail and someone else on the street stealing…” the diner told him.

“Define your ideal boy, I’m in a hurry…”the presenter told him. “That he is faithful, that he is not a liar, that he does not talk to more girls… something like me,” said the Madrid native living in Barcelona.

Alicia and Carlos Sobera, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

His date was Eric: “My style is unique and personal. I like to wear things that other people don’t wear. “I’m a rapper,” commented the kitchen assistant in his presentation.

“She’s not a fool, she seemed like a girl who takes care of herself,” said the bachelor when he saw Alicia. “He’s a nice guy, but I don’t like him. “If I had come with a Lacoste tracksuit, a Gucci fanny pack and some Nike TN sneakers…”, the young woman said.





They both went to the table to get to know each other a little better, but as soon as they sat down, she told him that “I have had many boyfriendsbut it hasn’t gone very well for me”,

Eric then noted that “unfortunately, I have half of my girlfriends tattooedbut they are memories and that’s why I haven’t covered them. “I hid one because one of my partners asked me to.”

Another detail of her love life that Alicia remembered was that “I am a very romantic person. One time they asked me to marry them and I was almost there, but then I said no, no way, and then get divorced, that’s what happened“.

Alicia and Eric, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

After dinner, The two went to the private room. from the restaurant of love, where Eric showed her some rhymes he had made to dedicate to his date.

“I wrote it yesterday. It’s a poetry-song thing, I’ve been brainstorming and writing a couple of rhymes because the girl deserved it,” explained the man from Barcelona.





“How cute,” Alicia said when she heard him, but then she admitted that “I like criminals, not poets. Although I love his art and everything, it seems very good to me, I prefer that to him doing other things.”

In the end, Eric did want to have a second date with the Madrid woman because “to get to know her better.” But she, on the other hand, did not want to meet again: “I like the coolest, baddest boys”.