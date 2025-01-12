The profound change in organizations that its adoption entails and the lack of knowledge about its real return have slowed down the deployment of AI

The impact of artificial intelligence in the real estate field is less than in other sectors. This is evidenced by different studies by the consulting firm CBRE. 28% of real estate companies are using AI. That means that there are 72% who still don’t…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only