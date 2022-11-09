Guadalajara.- Cuban Yoennis Yera threw a tremendous streamer and led Charros de Jalisco to a 7-3 victory over Algodoneros de Guasaveat the start of the eighth series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

The team from Guadalajara with that success put their record at 10-14 in wins and losses, while the Guasavense stayed with 12-12

PITCHERS

Cuban Yoennis Yera scored the win after working for six blank innings, where he gave two bases and prescribed seven chocolates. He was helped by Luis Iván Rodríguez, Karch Kowalczyk, Erick Preciado, Adrián Guzmán and Josh Lueke took charge of the ninth.

Jesús Broca suffered his first loss of the season, receiving four runs in one and a third innings of work. Jesús Huerta, Dalton Rodríguez, Felipe Arredondo and Refugio Marín entered the remove.

OFFENSIVE

Charros began to weave the victory in the first inning when Dariel Álvarez singled Amadeo Zazueta home with the run of the pool.

The Tapatíos made three more in the lower part of the second reel with unstoppable producers of Amadeo Zazueta and Agustín Murillo.

Those led by Roberto Vizcarra, at the end of the seventh chapter, added three more with a four-season strike by Fernando Villegas, who brought Dariel Álvarez and José Manuel Rodríguez ahead, who had anchored the bases with singles.

The Algodoneros removed the shutout in the eighth round with RBI hits by Alejandro Ortiz and Francisco Hernández, while Heberto Félix with a double to left field, put the score 7-3.

FOR TODAY

The Blue and Whites will go out today in search of leveling the series at one victory per side, when manager Óscar Robles sends Jeff Kinley to the center of the diamond who will take on Alemao Hernández as his rival, a duel that will begin at 6:30 p.m.