Guasave, Sinaloa.- The Algodoneros de Guasave, o’clock at 7:30 p.m., will invade the Sonora stadium with the slogan of defeating the Naranjeros de Hermosillo to achieve the desired ticket to the grand finale of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arc League.

The duel

For this commitment, the manager Oscar Robles will send the center of the diamond to Matt Pobereykowho will take Cuban as a rival Elian Leyva.

For his part, if necessary, the left-hander would start the challenge tomorrow for the blue and whites Nico Tellachewhile the Guasavense Wilmer Rios He will do it for the ninth of Sonorense.

the outstanding

The starting pitching has been very good, but to talk about the relay is to do it from a hermetic body, which has given good accounts, starring with Rafael Cordova, Jesus Huerta and company, shows that the positions are well covered, with everything and the problem that the absence of the closer could represent Brandon Koch, who is waiting for the results of his medical studies to know his health condition.

The Algodoneros offense, although it has been discreet, can explode at any moment.