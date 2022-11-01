Ali Al-Amoudi (Algeria)

The 31st Arab Summit kicked off yesterday in the Algerian capital, Algiers, with a speech by Tunisian President Kais Saied, who handed over the presidency of the current session of the summit to his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The desired integration between the Arab countries.

The summit will address a number of topics and issues related to the current situation in the Arab region, and the challenges surrounding it in a turbulent global climate and to find the best ways to overcome these challenges and cross into a future that serves the aspirations of the Arab peoples, achieves cohesion and solidarity among them, paves the way for more stability and supports the efforts of Sustainable development in the Arab world.

Food security in its comprehensive concept, including water security, investments and modern technologies in agriculture and industry, is one of the most important files on the agenda of the Arab summit, in addition to discussing the future of economic development in the region, and what it requires of concerted efforts in order to monitor opportunities for cooperation and integration in achieving sustainable development goals. That maximizes opportunities for prosperity and stability and enables real development booms in various parts of the Arab world. The work of the summit began with a speech delivered by His Excellency President Kais Saied, President of the former Arab Republic of Tunisia, in which he said that the Arab world is witnessing escalating challenges represented recently in a number of issues related to the world around us, including the Covid-19 pandemic, which has increased the economic and social conditions in Many regions of the world have deteriorated, pointing to the necessity of unity and reunification and the elimination of all causes of division and division, and agreement on solidarity and solidarity, under one Arab umbrella.

In his speech, President Saeed said: “Today we stand before defining moments in the history of the Arab nation in light of the profound and accelerating international transformations that constitute a new international scene, which calls for participation in building a new world of security and justice everywhere.”

His Excellency Tunisian President Kais Saied handed over the presidency of the Arab Summit to the Republic of Algeria after three years in which the world witnessed an exceptional and unprecedented circumstance in terms of the scale of challenges and the frequency of changes and developments, foremost of which is the global pandemic crisis and the Ukrainian crisis, which further exacerbated the food and energy security crises, as well as changes Climate and environmental disasters, the growth of conflicts and the consequent growth of terrorism and organized crime. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the brotherly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, President of the current session of the Arab Summit, gave a speech welcoming the leaders, heads of states and governments and guests of honor of the 31st Arab Summit, and stressed that the summit is being held under exceptional global circumstances and a very difficult and worrying stage. With the growing internal and external challenges in the world after the pandemic and the resulting change in balance conditions and effects on international peace and security, and its impact on Arab food security.

President Tebboune said: “The Arab world has the ingredients that enable it to be effective in the world as an economic power, which is what must be restored so that the Arabs have influence in the global scene and the international economy, and what this requires is to build an impregnable Arab economic bloc that preserves common interests while defining Priorities and focus on joint action that has a positive impact on the Arab peoples.

The Chairman of the 31st Arab Summit called for directing efforts towards the interest of the Arab citizen, who remains the goal and means of all collective cooperation by involving him as an influential actor in formulating joint Arab action, and providing a stimulating work environment by making use of the Arab Monetary Fund and existing Arab funds, as well as empowering youth energy. The great Arab countries to take the initiative and contribute to strengthening the trend towards integration at the Arab level and engaging effectively in a highly interconnected and competitive world.. The agenda of the summit on its first day included a speech by His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, in addition to the words of a number of guests of honor participating in the summit His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Non-Aligned Movement, His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, President of the African Union, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and His Excellency Hussain Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The summit comes after a hiatus of about 3 years, as it was scheduled to be held in March 2020, but it was postponed due to the Corona pandemic, as the last regular Arab summit was held in Tunisia in 2019, which is the thirtieth periodic Arab summit. The current summit comes amid complex challenges and circumstances in the Arab region, in addition to a turbulent global situation due to the Ukraine crisis and its repercussions of energy and food crises.

Partnership Strengthening

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in his capacity as chair of the current session of the Non-Aligned Movement, stressed the strengthening of the partnership between the movement and the Arab League, praising the support provided by Arab countries to the countries of the movement and his country.

He touched on the initiatives that his country presented to help many countries affected by the “Covid 19” pandemic, and the importance of concerted international efforts to confront the issues and challenges facing the world in various fields.

For his part, Senegalese President Macky Sall, President of the African Union, delivered a speech in which he touched on the common links between Africa and the Arab world, since the first meeting between the two sides in Cairo more than fifty years ago, stressing the economic and investment cooperation between the two sides to face the repercussions of the Covid pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine. . In addition, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, expressed his aspiration to hold the Arab-African Summit next year, especially in light of the health and food crisis facing the world.