Although many are excited about the future of Batman In film, Warner Bros. and DC are also exploring other mediums to tell stories about this character. This is where it comes in Batman Unburieda podcast that introduces us to Alfonso Herrera, Mexican actor, as the new Knight of the Night.

Batman Unburied is a drama in the form of a podcast, which has been available on Spotify since May 3, and focuses on the mental exploration of this character, this while trying to stop a serial killer. This is an international project, so different actors are in charge of the Dark Knight. In the case of Mexico and Latin America, it is Alfonso Herrerarecognized for his roles in RBD, Ozark, The dance of the 41 Y sense8, who was chosen to take this mantle. This is the description of this project:

“In ‘Batman Unburied,’ Bruce Wayne works as a forensic pathologist at Gotham Hospital, where he is tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a cannibalistic serial killer. As the story unfolds, Wayne must overcome his own mental demons and assume his identity as Batman in order to save the citizens of Gotham.”

Batman Unburied was created by David S. Goyer, who wrote the screenplay for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. This is just one of the many projects for Spotify that DC and Marvel have on their doorstep, remember that Joaquín Cosío did similar work where he became Wolverine. We remind you that you can now listen Batman Unburied here.

Editor’s note:

It’s good to see that Warner Bros. and DC are exploring new territory for their characters. While not many are willing to give podcasts a try, they should. Quality jobs can transport us to a new world thanks to the power of hearing.

Via: Variety