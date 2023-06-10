He Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño presented the Sound Plan for Sustainable Energy in the framework of the National Session of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE)where he proposed the creation of a workgroup of border governors to consolidate strategies in industrial matters at the national level.

The Sonoran president exposed, before his peers and the business community, the comprehensive vision of the Sonora Plan, which contemplates important international alliances and clean energy generation.

Also, the formation of a large logistics circuit to make the entity a nodal point in the economic dynamics of North Americafor which he called on the governors to join in working groups to share common strategies.

“I propose that we, the governors of the northern border region, work in a joint work project that complements us. I would invite my colleagues to have a first meeting in Hermosillo, for example, to define a work agenda,” he said.

In this context, he highlighted the various investments that are active in the entity, such as the photovoltaic plant of Puerto Peñasco and the rehabilitation works of the port of Guaymas, works that under the protection of a government that facilitates investment, will attract a greater volume of investments that will generate employment and well-being for the population.