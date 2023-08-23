Star chef Alfons Schuhbeck is now in prison. On Wednesday he began his prison sentence for tax evasion, as the head of the Landsberg am Lech prison, Monika Groß, confirmed. The “Augsburger Allgemeine” had previously reported.

Schuhbeck’s lawyer Tobias Pretsch initially did not comment on this. “We will not comment on your request and do not comment on the prosecutor’s statements. The same applies to our client,” he said after the Munich public prosecutor had invited Schuhbeck to appear in custody last week.

The star chef was sentenced to three years and two months in prison in October last year for tax evasion in the millions. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) largely confirmed this judgment in June, saying that it was “essentially final”, the BGH decided.

According to the district court, Schuhbeck evaded 2.3 million euros, and according to current case law, a prison sentence is almost unavoidable from a million euros.

Schuhbeck, who has cooked for celebrities such as Queen Elizabeth II, Charlie Chaplin and FC Bayern players, is now facing the ruins of a great, long career after the verdict and the bankruptcy of his restaurants. All that remains are his spice shops, which are managed by the Schuhbecks Company and about which there have recently been repeated disputes due to non-payment of rent.

Shortly before the 74-year-old began his prison sentence, a job advertisement from the Landsberg am Lech prison made the headlines. In it, the prison where he will now serve his sentence for tax evasion was looking for a new cook.

However, the position cannot be filled by prisoners, said the deputy head of the JVA on request. In addition, by the end of the application period a good month ago, several people had already expressed interest in the position of chef or baker.