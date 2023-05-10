Alfa Romeo’s 2023 started as best it could not. The Alfa car manufacturer closed the month of April, and consequently the first quarter of the year, with impressive numbers: 1.9% market share (It hasn’t happened for 3 years) touching 9% in the Premium segment in the fourth month of the year, e actual sales tripled in the cumulative period from January to April. An indisputable success, therefore, to which all the models in the Biscione range actively contributed.

Well Tonal…

Tonale, for example, confirmed its leadership among C-SUV Premium, where in April it conquered over 25% of the share. If we look at the simple C-SUV segment, however, the share was 6.6% thanks to a top 5 performance by the Alfa Romeo compact crossover. Honorable mention for the version Plug-in Hybrid 280HP Q4 of Tonale, which just two months after its launch has already conquered the podium in the ranking of Premium plug-in hybrid models.

…but also Giulia and Stelvio

Giulia and Stelvio also did well, considering that for both models sales to private customers in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period last year were substantially double up. But Alfa Romeo is not satisfied and aims to further increase this data: the hope is that from this point of view a hand can be offered by the opening of orders for the new versions of Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

The “Tribe Weekend” is back

“We are faced with excellent resultswhich reaffirm the extraordinary work of the team and the strong bond between the brand and its customers, in what we like to define Tribe Alfa Romeo, which is welcoming all our new products with great enthusiasm”, commented Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo in Italy. We remind you that the doors will be open in the Alfa Romeo showrooms on 13 and 14 May: in fact, the successful format of the “Tribe Weekend”which will once again allow all enthusiasts to admire the new range of the Biscione brand.