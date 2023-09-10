These are not good times at Deportes Tolima from the point of view of results. The Ibagué team, which was a finalist in three tournaments in a row and beat Millonarios in the final of the 2021-I League, has been eliminated in two tournaments in a row.

Now, the bad campaign claimed the head of a new coach. Hernán Torres had already left last semester and Argentine Juan Cruz Real arrived to replace him, who did not meet expectations.

Real resigned on Wednesday, after Tolima’s 2-3 home defeat against Deportivo Pereira, which sent him to box 17 in the League, with just nine units.

The Spanish José Arastey will be the coach in charge of the classic against Atlético Huila, which will be played on Monday at 6:15 in the afternoon. But the Tolima managers already have Real’s replacement. And he is a familiar face.

This is Alexandre Guimaraes, born in Brazil but nationalized as a Costa Rican, who will have a fourth stage in Colombian soccer, in his third different team.

Guimaraes, a World Cup winner as a player and as a coach with Costa Rica, was champion with América in 2019-II. He then directed Nacional and last semester he returned to the ‘Devils’, but without the same success as his first step.

Guimaraes confirms that he will be the coach of Tolima

The coach himself confirmed to journalist Mariano Olsen, from Win Sports, his arrival in Ibagué.

“I spoke with César Camargo, he already welcomed me. There is a competitive team, a good infrastructure to develop an interesting project in Tolima. Details are missing to travel to Ibagué. I have the FPC in my blood,” he said.

